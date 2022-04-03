HINTON — The Sterling slow pitch softball team went 2-2 at the Hinton Tournament over the weekend, with its only losses coming against bigger schools who were highly-ranked.
On Thursday, the Tigers lost their opener to North Rock Creek, No. 3 in the 5A rankings. The score was 6-6 after four innings before the Cougars scored a staggering 11 runs in the 5th. Sterling got a 3-run homer from Kenleigh Geiger, but pitcher Shelby Spence allowed five home runs in the 17-11 defeat.
The Tigers proceed to beat the hosts from Hinton 17-4 behind Morgan Curry's 2 home runs and a 5-RBI game from Mikayla Tahah. On Friday, Sterling lost to Amber-Pocasset, the No. 6 team in Class 3A, 7-3. Shelby Spence homered and drove in all three of the Tigers' runs. Once again, Sterling took its frustration out on its next opponent, spanking Chickasha, 15-1, behind three hits and 5 more RBIs from Tahah.
The Tigers (8-4, No. 16 in Class 2A), host Fletcher on Monday.