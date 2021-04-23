CYRIL — Thanks to 10 home runs over the course of three games, Sterling went 3-0 on Thursday in winning its slow-pitch softball 2A district tournament in Cyril.
The Tigers' first game was a 19-4 win over Geronimo. Aubree Smith went 3 for 3 with 4 RBI and a home run, while Mikayla Curry had a homer and 5 RBI. Ashlynn Clift also had a homer.
Sterling then beat the hosts from Cyril 11-6, behind Mickayla Tahah's two home runs and 5 RBI. Shelby Spence and Ashlynn Clift had home runs in that game as well.
The final game was another win over Cyril, 12-2. Emma Nunley was 2 for 4, Mikayla Curry had two home runs and Shelbi Pearson was 3 for 4 with a home run.
Sterling will play in the regionals next week at a location to be determined later.