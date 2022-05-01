STERLING — After being on the brink of elimination, Sterling won three straight games to qualify for the Class A baseball state tournament.
After having a seemingly large lead on Hollis in the winner-take-all regional championship at the Tigers’ home ball field, Sterling surrendered a grand slam in the final inning, but Nate Anderson struck out the final batter to secure the 8-6 win.
After winning its first regional game on Thursday, Sterling faced elimination after having lost to that same Hollis team on Thursday night after having the visitors down to their final strike three times. Sterling headed into Friday knowing the road back would be tough, but not impossible.
“We were in the same boat last year in the spring, we lost to Shattuck in the second game, had to come back and win three ball games,” coach Brett Holmes said. “We’d done it before, I asked them to work hard and they did. Didn’t ask them to do anything too hard, just play Sterling baseball.”
But in Friday’s game against Navajo, things could not have started much worse, as throwing errors helped the Indians to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Freshman pitcher Kayden Wilson was pulled in the first inning. However, the move wasn’t made out of panic, Holmes said, but rather confidence in senior pitcher Reydon Register.
“I wasn’t too worried about overcoming a five-run lead, but didn’t want to give up any more,” Holmes said.
Sure enough, the Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the 1st, with two runs scoring on a Clinton Moore single and Moore later scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jayden Huitt. The fifth running produced five runs for Sterling, making it 9-5, before adding an insurance run for a 10-5 win.
That night, Sterling faced Hollis yet again, and scored six runs in the 2nd inning to jump on the visitors early. Every batter in the Sterling lineup had at least one hit and many had multiple. The hosts hit Hollis with an 8-run barrage in the 4th en route to a 15-0 rout. After doing most of the pitching in the day’s earlier contest, Register, came back on short rest and threw an efficient game.
In Saturday’s do-or-die game, Anderson went 3 for 5 with 4 RBIs and Jayden Huitt also had 4 RBIs. Tyler Pierce was 2 for 3 and Clinton Moore was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored. Register was also 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Anderson threw a complete game.
The state tournament brackets are set to be released Monday.