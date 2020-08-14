Sterling opens up Arapaho tourney with shutout win
ARAPAHO — Sterling beat Hammon 8-0 in the Arapaho Tournament on Thursday. Reydon Register drove in three runs, Diego Frederick drove in two while Tyler Pierce and Jayden Huitt each scored twice. Mathias Puccio was the winning pitcher.
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, the Tigers beat Binger-Oney 9-5 Brodey Milam was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Huitt was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Register was 2 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBIs as well, while Puccio had a double and Clinton Moore had two hits and an RBI.
The Tigers will continue in the Arapaho tournament today, playing at 6 p.m. against the winner of Arapaho and Okarche.
Sterling softball wins twice
at Central High tournament
CENTRAL HIGH — Shelby Spence drove in three runs in a 5-3 win over Wayne, while Morgan Curry threw four no-hit innings in a 4-0 win over Elmore City in the Red Dirt Classic at Central High. Makayla Curry was 2 for 2 in that game, as was Jayden Nunley, while Mikayla Tahah drove in two.
The Tigers play twice more today, facing Walters at 1:30 p.m. and Velma-Alma at 4 p.m.
Cache splits two games
at Tuttle tourney
TUTTLE — The Cache softball team scored three runs in the final inning beat Antlers 5-3, but lost to Blanchard 8-0 in the first day of the Chisholm Trail Classic in Tuttle on Thursday.
The star of the first game was Maddie Crandall, who had a home run and a double, and drove in two runs. Ansley Roach was 2 for 4 and scored twice and Neely Watkins drove in two runs in the comeback win. Kyle Bonnarens pitched all seven innings, striking out three and allowing no earned runs.
The Bulldogs stayed with Blanchard for the first few innings before the Lions erupted for 7 in the fourth to achieve a run rule.
Cache plays Oolagah at noon and Plainview at 3 p.m. On Saturday, they play at 11 a.m.
Marchacek earns hole-in-one
at Fort Sill Golf Course
Dale Marchacek scored a hole in one at the Fort Sill Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 8.
His ace came on Hole 10, from 148 yards out using a 6 iron.
