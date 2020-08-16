CENTRAL HIGH — Sterling beat Cyril 4-3 Saturday to claim third place in the Red Dirt Classic softball tournament hosted by Central High.
Kenley Geiger was 3 for 3 in the third-place game, while Emma Nunley was each 2 for 3. Morgan Curry gave up just three hits over three innings and got the win.
On Friday, the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season against local rival Walters, 9-8. This was despite Makayla Curry going 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Sterling rebounded later in the day, beating Velma-Alma 7-2 as Aubree Smith, Ashlyn Clift and Mickayla Tahah each had two hits.
The Tigers (5-1) host Fletcher at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.