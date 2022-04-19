FORT COBB — Sterling got four runs in the 2nd inning and two in the 4th before holding on to beat Class B's No. 2 team Fort Cobb-Broxton, 6-4, on Monday evening.
Nate Anderson was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs for the Tigers, while Tyler Pierce was 1 for 4 with an RBI. Matias Puccio drove home two with his one hit, while Jayden Huitt scored and drove in a run.
Reydon Register got the win, going 5 1/3 with four hits, three runs, four strikeouts and a walk. Huitt went 1 2/3 allowing four hits and run.
Sterling beat the Mustangs twice in the fall, making it 3 for 3 for Coach Brett Holmes' crew.
The No. 4 Tigers (18-3) host Cyril in districts on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.