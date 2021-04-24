STERLING — After little trouble in the first two games of its district baseball tournament, Sterling appeared well on its way to taking the title home on Friday.
Then weather complicated things.
Sterling and Waurika were able to play two innings on Friday, with the Tigers holding a 5-0 lead when rain wiped out the rest of the day.
The two teams are currently scheduled to continue the game Saturday at 1 p.m.
The first run of the game came when Reydon Register drove a ball deep into the outfield, scoring Nate Anderson in the 1st. But the Tigers really ramped things up in the 2nd inning, as Brady Bridges lofted a ball down the first-base line to score Tyler Pierce. After a walk loaded the bases, Anderson walked to bring home a run. Deago Frederick looped a ball into the outfield that looked like it was going to be caught, but was dropped by the Waurika centerfielder, scoring two runs to make it 5-0.