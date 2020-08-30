DEPEW — The Sterling softball team entered the Sue Treloar Memorial Tournament in Depew tied for 7th in the Class A rankings.
The Tigers look primed to rise after winning the tournament in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents 33-3.
Sterling beat Class 3A Beggs 4-3 in Saturday’s championship game. The Demons were 19-2 leading up to the game, but Sterling was unfazed. Mikayla Curry had 2 RBIs and her cousin, freshman Morgan Curry, threw 7 innings and only gave up one earned run.
The rest of the weekend had been a breeze for the Tigers. A 12-0 win over Butner on Thursday was followed by two more shutouts on Friday. Against Luther, Morgan Curry threw six no-hit innings while striking out 10 in a 7-0 win. Aubree Smith drove in two runs. Sterling topped Carney 10-0 as Smith was 2 for 3 and Geiger was 2 for 2.
The Tigers are 13-2 and host Rush Springs today.