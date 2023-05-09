EDMOND—Sterling head coach Jayson Wilson has a plan to rebuild the Tigers’ baseball program and while they were unable to stick with No. 1 Rattan in Monday’s Class A State championship game at Eddmond Santa Fe High, their march to the finals was a surprise among many state coaches.

Rattan completed a three-game sweep to the title with an 11-3 victory but there is always a huge benefit by coming in as the top seed. Rattan won games by the scores of 13-1 and 14-4 and that allowed the Rams to save their best pitchers.

