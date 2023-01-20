Sterling girls coach Jennifer Garner is like many coaches; they hate to play a zone defense when most every team has good long-range shooters.
But Thursday night it was that zone defense that paid dividends as the Tigers rallied for a tense 41-39 victory over young Chattanooga in the semifinals of the Comanche County Tournament at the Great Plains Coliseum.
The wild win sends the Tigers into Saturday’s girls championship game against Walters at 6:30 p.m. Walters beat Geronimo, 51-28 in the first semifinal.
Tonight the boys return for their final tuneup before championship Saturday. The schedule begins with Cache JV meeting Geronimo at 4:30 in the first consolation game followed by Chattanooga and Fletcher in the other consolation semifinal contest. The boys semifinals match Big Pasture against Indiahoma at 7:10 and Walters against Sterling at 8:30 p.m.
“I hate to use a zone but we had two girls foul out and some others that were in foul trouble so I went with it and it gave us some help inside and that was critical,” Garner said. “We dared them to shoot those long ones and it paid off; they missed some there at the end.”
The game was a back-and-forth battle all game and when Chatty went up 39-37 with 57 seconds remaining Warriors’ fans went wild. But Kinley Mansel hit a big free throw to eventually knot the score at 39-all.
Both teams had turnovers in the next hectic seconds but after a wild scramble at the Sterling bench, the Warriors knocked the ball out of bounds and Sterling had a chance with 5.3 seconds remaining.
Garner called time and plotted an inbounds play that worked like she drew it up as Mansel got the ball in front of the bucket and sank a short jumper for a 41-39 lead with 2.2 seconds remaining.
Chatty had a chance with that little time remaining but turned it over on a five-second call trying to inbound the ball. They got a second chance but were unable to make something spectacular happen as time ran out.
Mansel came up big for the Tigers, pouring 16 through the nets to lead the Tigers who appeared in trouble when senior leader Emma Nunley fouled out with six minutes remaining.
“We have a good bunch and even though she’s a valuable part of this team, the others stepped up when we needed them,” Garner said.
Jaci Cassell, one of numerous freshmen playing for Chatty, scored 17 to take scoring honors
Walters 51, Geronimo 28
Girls semifinals
Defense is where this semifinal game changed as the Blue Devils were able to rotate and use their depth wear down the Bluejays in second half.
“We have been pretty consistent with our defense,” Walters Coach Clint Meason said. “We are blessed to have 10 players who I am confident to put out there. The good thing is they are versatile and I can use them in different combinations until I get the group that is working the best together. Even in the games we’ve lost we played good defense.”
Walters owned a 23-14 halftime lead and were in front 35-24 entering the final quarter. That’s when Walters was able to exploit the interior and hit some clutch layups to pull away with a 16-4 edge in the final eight minutes.
Macie Edgmon led the Blue Devils with 13 and Devyn Edmonds added 10. McKenzie Huffman led Geronimo with nine and Chrissa Gomez added eight.
“Gomez is really a good athlete and we knew we had to control her,” Meason said. “We did a good job on her early but she got some late but she wasn’t able to get many open looks from outside and that was what we had to be able to do.”
Big Pasture 42, Indiahoma 27
Girls consolation
For eight minutes this was a scramble as both teams were plagued by turnovers and missed shots and after that period the score showed that with a 5-5 tie.
But eventually the young Lady Rangers started to find open looks and started to knock them down resulting in a 16-4 scoring edge that paved the way to victory.
First-year head coach Mackenzie Janz says each practice, each game is a learning experience for BP girls who had one senior suited up Thursday, that being Jayni Green.
“Without a doubt, we are learning all the time because of our youth,” Janz said. “We have played some close games and we are learning that you need to have the same fight and determination in every game. They work hard at times but that’s still something we have to keep refreshing to them.
“We talk about tournaments and our first goal is to just play Saturday. We just want to build on what we’re learning and hope to bring home a trophy.”
One of the many freshman on the team, Kyliegh Martin led the team in scoring with 14 and Green added 12.
Indiahoma got nine from Tayah Kaudle-Kaule and eight from Rebecca Burgess but the rest of the team could add just 10 more to their total.
Fletcher 31, Elgin JV 21
Girls consolations
Fletcher jumped out early in this one and when the Wildcats outscored the young Owls 9-0 in the third quarter it was pretty well in the official scorebook.
Fletcher only had four players score but Elgin only had three and that wasn’t enough balance to get the win even though Jazmen Simmons had a game-high 14 points for the Owls.