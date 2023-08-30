Tourney champs

Sterling High School’s fast-pitch softball team claimed the title in the Depew Tournament last weekend, beating out a field of 20 other programs from across the state. Team members are, front row from left, {/span}{span}Charity Berry, Ellie Pierce, Lacy Spence, Shelby Spence, Kenley Geiger, and Ashlyn Clift. Back row from left are, assistant coach Mike Moore, Samantha Bishop, Katie Milam, Grace Milam, Kenzi Hale, Ava Alexander, Morgan Curry, Shelbi Pearson, Kalliegh Budd, and head coach Marty Curry.

 Courtesy

Sterling’s fast-pitch softball team came up with some clutch play to claim the title in the Depew Tournament last weekend, including a 9-3 victory over No. 11 Dewar in the title game.

The Tigers are currently ranked No. 4 in Class A with a 12-1 record.

