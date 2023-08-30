Sterling’s fast-pitch softball team came up with some clutch play to claim the title in the Depew Tournament last weekend, including a 9-3 victory over No. 11 Dewar in the title game.
The Tigers are currently ranked No. 4 in Class A with a 12-1 record.
Ellie Pierce led the Sterling offense with two hits, one a grand slam, while Kalliegh Budd got the pitching win by scattering nine hits and allowing just two earned runs.
Sterling had to work hard for a 4-3 victory over Luther in the opener as Lacy Spence and Pierce each had a pair of hits and Kenley Geiger had a solo homer.
Morgan Curry was the winning pitcher, pitching five innings with five hits and one earned run.
In the second game Sterling routed Porum, 10-1, as Lacy Spence and Pierce each had a pair of hits and Curry had a three-run home run as well. The winning pitcher was Budd who pitched four innings giving up five hits and one earned run.
In the third game Sterling beat host Depew, 7-0. Shelbi Pearson had a hit and two RBI’s while Curry pitched four innings and gave up four hits and no runs to get the win. She fanned seven.