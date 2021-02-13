Sterling and Geronimo’s girls teams were just two of the many local basketball teams who won district championships on Saturday as the Class A and Class B playoffs got underway this weekend.
The Sterling girls knocked off Fort Cobb-Broxton on the Mustangs’ home court, 34-31 to win the district title. Meanwhile, the Geronimo girls coasted to a district crown on their own floor, dusting off Snyder 60-43 on Saturday.
Elizabeth McCarthy hit four 3-pointers for the Blue Jays, who advance to play Ninnekah in the regional round. Meanwhile, Sterling will play Cheyenne. The Fort Cobb girls draw Navajo, while Snyder draws Alex.
The boys’ title games in those districts went the opposite direction, with Fort Cobb beating Sterling, while No. 11 Snyder romped over Geronimo 59-34 behind 20 points from Ryan Kelly. The Fort Cobb boys now get Cheyenne/Reydon while Snyder gets Alex. The Sterling boys face Navajo in Navajo.
In Class B, Indiahoma’s boys took home a district title behind excellent outside shooting from Dyllan Plaster and Trace Thomason. Elsewhere, Cyril coasted to both the boys and girls titles on the Pirates’ home floor.