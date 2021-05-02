STERLING — The Sterling Tigers needed to win three games on Saturday to punch their ticket to the Class A state baseball tournament, an unenviable task.
Yet the Tigers made it look so easy.
After going 1-1 on Friday, the regional hosts knew they had to win out, and beat Shattuck twice. They started by beating Empire early in the day on Saturday, which earned them a meeting with the Indians, who beat the Tigers on Friday. But Sterling responded wonderfully, dominating Shattuck 11-1 in the first game, then shutting the Indians out 9-0.
The Tigers join Fort Cobb-Broxton at the state tournament. Matchups will be announced by Monday.