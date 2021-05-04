OKLAHOMA CITY — After waiting most of Monday for another regional to finish, the state tournament-bound baseball teams from Sterling and Fort Cobb-Broxton learned who they’ll face on Thursday.
The No. 5 Sterling Tigers will face No. 4 Wister at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Class A state quarterfinals at Shawnee High School. The Tigers (31-4) appeared to be a long shot to even make the state tournament following a loss in the regionals to Shattuck on Friday, requiring Brett Holmes’ team to win three games in one day, including two over the same Shattuck team that had just beaten them. Facing elimination, the Tigers were up to the task, dispatching Empire, 7-1, and then beating Shattuck by scores of 9-1 and 9-0.
The Wister Wildcats have been dominant, with three of their five losses coming to the No. 2 team in Class B, local rival Red Oak. The winner of the Wister-Sterling quarterfinal gets Dewar or No. 1 Canute on Friday.
Fort Cobb-Broxton, ranked No. 2 in Class A, will face Navajo at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Shawnee High School. The Mustangs cruised through their regional, and have only lost once in their last 18 games, a 1-0 loss to 4A stalwart Weatherford. Prior to that, Fort Cobb’s previous defeat was to No. 1 Canute. A win would send Dale Bellamy’s team to the semis against either Rattan or Tushka.
The state quarterfinals and semifinals will be held at Shawnee, with the state title game slated for Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
Meanwhile, the Class 2A state tournament for slow-pitch softball begins on Tuesday, with the 8th-ranked Sterling Tigers facing No. 3 Kiowa at the Ball Fields at Firelake in Shawnee, first pitch set for 1 p.m. Tickets may only be purchased online at ossaa.com.