STERLING — Sterling and Fort Cobb-Broxton will host regional baseball tournaments this weekend.
Sterling, ranked No. 4 in Class A, breezed through its district tournament against Cyril over the weekend and will start its regional on Thursday against another local team, the Snyder Cyclones, at 11 a.m. The winner will face the winner of the Navajo-Hollis game and the double-elimination tournament will continue into Friday and, if necessary, Saturday.
Meanwhile, Fort Cobb-Broxton, the No. 2 team in Class B, starts its regional against Verden on Thursday morning. The other two teams in the regional are Hammon and Asher.
Sterling’s slow-pitch softball team is also in the regionals, as they will play regional host Bennington at 1 p.m. on Thursday in a 2A regional that also features Red Oak and Ripley. Cyril, who recently beat Sterling in a wild regular-season meeting, is heading to a regional hosted by Binger-Oney, where the Pirates will start out against Covington-Douglas, while the hosts play Arapaho-Butler.