RIPLEY — The 4th-ranked Sterling baseball team suffered its first loss of the season but still came away with silverware from the Ripley Invitational over the weekend.
The Tigers, who were fresh off winning their home tournament the weekend before, began the Spring Break tournament by topping the hosts in a 12-2 win on Thursday. Nate Anderson drove in four runs while Tyler Pierce and Matias Puccio each drove in two. Jayden Huitt was the winning pitcher.
The next day, Sterling tasted defeat for the first time this season, losing to Atoka, 5-1. Huitt drove in the Tigers' lone run. And on Saturday, Sterling won the third-place game 8-0 over Vian, who was ranked No. 13 in Class 2A. Anderson homered, Clinton Moore tallied three hits and Reydon Register allowed just three hits on the mound.
Sterling (8-1) is scheduled to host Verden tonight.