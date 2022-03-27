AMBER-POCASSET — Sterling, No. 4 in Class A, suffered just its second loss of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 1 Canute in the championship game of the Amber-Pocasset tournament, 12-4.
After giving up five runs in the first inning, Sterling scored four in the third before Canute rolled from there. The Tigers left seven runners on base.
Tyler Pierce was 1 for 2 with a run and RBI, Matias Puccio was 1 for 3 with a run and RBI, Jayden Huitt drove in a run, as did Kaden Wilson.
Sterling began the tournament on Thursday against the hosts and beat Am-Po 10-2. Jayden Huitt started the game but went just 1.1 innings. Reydon Register got the win on the mound, going 2.2 innings before Nate Anderson finished things. All told, Sterling pitchers gave up just three hits.
Register had a home run while Anderson was 2 for 2 with 3 runs scored, Tyler Pierce had a hit and scored twice, Matias Puccio was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Clinton Moore was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs.
On Friday, Sterling fell behind Lindsay 4-0 in the first inning before mounting a comeback to win 7-5. Anderson had two hits and scored twice, Matias Puccio drove home three, Moore drove home two.
Anderson started the game but just lasted one out before Register came on in relief and struck out 7 in 6.2 innings.
The Tigers (10-2) don’t have time to lick their wounds, as they play Canute again on Monday as part of a double-header at Lookeba-Sickles. Sterling plays Class B No. 7 Lookeba-Sickles afterward.