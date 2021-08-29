DEPEW — No. 17 Sterling lost the final of the Depew Tournament on Saturday, falling to 3A club Morris in walkoff fashion, 4-3.
Shelby Pearson was 3 for 3 while Morgan Curry threw 6 2/3 innings.
Morgan Curry struck out 4 in six innings as Sterling beat Pawnee 5-4 in the opener on Thursday. The Tigers then beat Mason 15-0 in a rule-run blowout, as Ashlynn Clift had a homer and 5 RBIs and Emma Nunley was 2 for 3. Kalleigh Budd was the winning pitcher.
Sterling won another laugher over Agra, 13-1. Shelby Spence drove in two, as did Emma Nunley.
The Tigers (11-4) play Rush Springs on Monday.