Sterling’s softball team continued to enjoy winning on a regular basis as the Tigers rolled to four straight wins last week, including a 4-3 victory over Cyril on Friday.
In that game the Tigers struck with four runs in the second inning and then pitcher Kalleigh Budd made that stand up bu working seven innings, scattering seven hits and allowing three runs, just one of which was earned.
Lacy Spence, Emma Nunley and Morgan Curry each got an RBI without the aid of a hit while Shelbi Spence drove in the other run with a single, just one of three hits the Tigers were able to earn.
Sterling earned a pair of wins Tuesday in a three-way festival, beating Vici, 8-0, and then Seiling, 6-1, in the second game.
Against Vici, Curry registered the pitching victory, working all four innings and allowing just three hits, plus she ripped two hits and drove in two runs for the Tigers.
Ashlyn Clift had another big game for Sterling, drilling two hits, one a double and the other a home run as she drove in four. Ellie Pierce had two hits and drove in a run and Kenley Geiger drove in a run with a ground ball out.
Against Seiling the Tigers were our front by a tense 3-1 score before they added a singleton in the fifth and a pair of runs in the sixth to put this one away. Budd was solid again, allowing six hits and fanning a couple.
Wednesday the Tigers met Seiling for the final game of the series, earning another 6-1 victory.
Sterling will now turn its attention toward the 22-team Southwest Shootout that it will host beginning Thursday at two fields in Sterling and other games being played at Elgin.