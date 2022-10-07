Sterling and Cyril earned convincing victories Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Class A State Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament at Hall of Fame Stadium.
Sterling, the No. 3 seed, struck for five first-inning runs as the Tigers earned a 11-4 victory over Shattuck. Earlier Cyril advanced with a 8-0 victory over Red Oak.
The No. 3-seeded Pirates take the field first today, facing Ripley at 11 a.m. on the main diamond at the ASA Complex. Ripley advanced by beating Arapaho-Butler, 10-0.
Sterling will follow at 1:30 p.m. against Caddo or Canute which were playing the late game Thursday.
The Tigers wasted little time getting the lead in the top of the first, scoring five runs to gain the momentum thanks to several singles and a two-run double to the gap in left-center by Morgan Curry. Ashton Clift followed with a two-run single to bring home two more runs and the Tigers were on top for good.
There were a few tense moments in the bottom of the first as Shattuck was able to load the bases against Sterling starter Morgan Curry. Head Coach Marty Curry opted to bring in Kalleigh Budd at that point and she was rock-solid the rest of the way, giving up three runs over the seven innings she worked.
In the Class 3A Fast-Pitch State meet, Comanche was playing North Rock Creek in the last game of that bracket.
Lawton teams ousted in regionals
All three Lawton fast-pitch teams saw their seasons end during regional tournaments this week.
Eisenhower had the best regional, winning two games to reach the finals before powerful Piedmont was able to blank the Eagles, 3-0, in the title game of the 5A event at Piedmont.
Piedmont had beaten Ike Wednesday, 15-0, but after the Eagles bounced back to beat Noble, 5-4, the Eagles played tough in the finals but just couldn’t get much going offensively. Ike also had a 12-2 victory over Noble to get the second shot at Piedmont.
Also in Class 5A, MacArthur lost two straight to Guymon and Western Heights to end its season.
In Class 6A, Lawton High wound up losing two straight to top-seeded Yukon, but the Wolverines played well before losing a tough 3-2 decision in the opener. The second time facing the Millers wound up being a 10-4 loss.
Mustangs seek another fall title
In the Class B Fall State Tournament, No. 2 seeded Fort Cobb-Broxton was facing Buffalo Valley in the late game at Edmond Memorial High School’s baseball field.
Earlier No. 1 seed Roff blanked Kiowa, 5-0, and Moss blanked Tupelo, 3-0, to set up a 11 a.m. semifinal at Edmond Memorial.
Calumet earned a tough 5-4 victory in nine innings over Boswell. That put No. 3 seeded Calumet against the Fort Cobb-Broxton—Buffalo winner at 1:30 p.m. today.