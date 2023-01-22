Sterling vs. Big Pasture boys

Big Pasture’s Aiden McCullough shoots over Sterling’s Hayden Taliaferro, left, and Clinton Moore during the first half of Saturday’s boys title game in the Comanche County Tournament. Taliaferro hit a late shot to lift Sterling to a wild 42-41 victory.

 Photo by Steve Miller

Emma Nunley had played in as many games in the Comanche County Tournament as just about anyone, starting for four years for Sterling girls. However, one thing was missing from her long career— a championship trophy.

Thursday evening when she fouled out with six minutes to go in the semifinals against Chattanooga she got emotional thinking that last chance was going down the drain. However, her teammates picked up the slack and wound up with a 41-39 victory to give the Tigers another chance.

Sterling vs. Big Pasture boys

Big Pasture's Hayden Tinsley shoots over Sterling's Riley Lile during the first half of Saturday's Comanche County boys finals. Sterling boys won a 42-41 thriller to capo a sweep of the titles by the Tigers.
Sterling vs Walters

Sterling senior Emma Nunley draws a foul from Walters’ Macie Edgmon during the girls finals of the Comanche County Tournament. Nunley scored 15 points to lead the Tigers to a 47-30 victory.

Recommended for you