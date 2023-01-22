Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Big Pasture's Hayden Tinsley shoots over Sterling's Riley Lile during the first half of Saturday's Comanche County boys finals. Sterling boys won a 42-41 thriller to capo a sweep of the titles by the Tigers.
Big Pasture’s Aiden McCullough shoots over Sterling’s Hayden Taliaferro, left, and Clinton Moore during the first half of Saturday’s boys title game in the Comanche County Tournament. Taliaferro hit a late shot to lift Sterling to a wild 42-41 victory.
Emma Nunley had played in as many games in the Comanche County Tournament as just about anyone, starting for four years for Sterling girls. However, one thing was missing from her long career— a championship trophy.
Thursday evening when she fouled out with six minutes to go in the semifinals against Chattanooga she got emotional thinking that last chance was going down the drain. However, her teammates picked up the slack and wound up with a 41-39 victory to give the Tigers another chance.
She was determined to do her best to make sure she got that trophy in her hands, scoring a game-high 15 points to lead Sterling to a 47-30 victory over Walters to start the celebration Saturday night at the Great Plains Coliseum.
And to make the night complete, Sterling boys rallied in the final minutes to upset top-seeded Big Pasture, 42-41, using a 10-foot bank shot by Hayden Taliaferro to arrange the final score.
Big Pasture had a shot at getting the winner near the buzzer but turned the ball over and the Tigers ran out the clock much to the delight of the loud crowd clad in orange on the south side of the Coliseum.
“Our guys just kept grinding out there; they never thought we were beat,” head coach Trent Parrish said. “We had guys go out and make big plays there late. Tate Hughes had a good bucket and then Hayden, even though he wasn’t at his best, he makes that big one there to put us ahead.
“I tell these guys every day that if the go out and compete hard, that’s all I can ask and they grinded this thing out and found a way to win at the end.”
Sterling 47, Walters 30
Girls championship
For Nunley the win by the Sterling girls was the start of the first sweep of the County titles by Sterling in history.
“I wanted so bad to be able to help us get that trophy,” the senior guard said. “My sophomore year we beat Frederick in the semifinals in our gym but that was the COVID year and we had to forfeit and we missed that chance. Then Thursday I thought it was going away again but our team played their hearts out and we got this chance.”
Somebody on the team must have had confidence because when Coach Jennifer Garner came into the locker room “We are the Champions” on somebody’s phone was waiting to greet her.
“Our two girls inside did a great job disrupting their offense and getting some big rebounds,” Garner said of Kinley Mansel and Ava Alexander. “Our defense was really good. We went cold there in the third but Emma hit that first three and that kinda got us going again.
“Emma was determined to do whatever it took but all of them played really well tonight. We got big rebounds when we needed and we shut them down there in the second half.”
Walters had one good quarter, that being the 16 they scored in the second period, but they scored just 14 total in the other three including just 10 in the second half.
Nunley gave much of the credit to Garner, now in her second season coaching the Lady Tigers.
“She’s taught us how to work hard and she always makes it fun,” Nunley said. “She’s always there for us and keeps us going and improving all the time.”
Behind Nunley’s 15 were Ashlyn Clift with 10, Alexander with nine and Mansel with eight. Emma Youngblood paced Walters with 16.