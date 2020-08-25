STERLING — Jaden Huitt gave up four hits and struck out five and Brady Bridges drove in a run as Sterling baseball beat Calumet in a 2-1 pitchers’ duel on Monday.
Over the weekend, Sterling finished third in the Fletcher Wooden Bat Tournament. The Tigers beat the hosts Fletcher in the 3rd-place game 7-5, as Brady Bridges drove in three runs.
Earlier in the weekend, Brett Holmes’ team had beaten Sentinel 11-0, as Brody Milam had three hits including two doubles. while Reydon Register had two doubles, Bridges had a double and Mathias Puccio and Diego Frederick each had singles, Khaiden Gardner was the winning pitcher, giving up just two hits over four innings.
Sterling (8-3) plays at Binger-Oney at 5 p.m. today.