STERLING — Sterling got big performances from its veterans in two blowout wins over Cyril as the Tigers won their district baseball tournament on Thursday, beating the Pirates 12-2 and 13-2.
In Game 1, Nate Anderson drove home 4 RBIs, while also earning the win on the mound, though he was relieved by Matias Puccio and Kaden Wilson. Puccio and Reydon Register drove in a run apiece, while Wilson, Clinton Moore and Beau Davis each had 2 RBIs. Max Puccio scored twice.
In Game 2, Tyler Pierce, Jayden Huitt and Reydon Register combined to strike out 11 Cyril Pirates, with Pierce getting the win. Anderson once again shone at the plate, going 3 for 5 with 3 runs. Matias Puccio was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, as was Beau Davis. Huitt went 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI while Moore and Ty Lorentz each drove in a run.
The Tigers will learn their regional assignment early this week.