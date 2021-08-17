STERLING — After winning the Arapaho-Butler Fall Classic over the weekend, Sterling kept the winning ways going on Monday, beating Verden, 10-0.
Kayden Wilson was the winning pitcher, while Tyler Pierce was 2 for 3. Jayden Huitt was also 2 for 3, as was Clinton Moore.
The Tigers (6-0) play again Tuesday, hosting perennial power and defending spring state champ Fort Cobb. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.
Sterling softball bests Elgin in shootout
STERLING — The Sterling softball team beat Elgin in a wild one Monday, winning a 17-13 slugfest against the Owls.
The Tigers (4-2) play rival Fletcher on the road on Tuesday. Elgin, meanwhile, hosts Bridge Creek today.
— The Constitution staff