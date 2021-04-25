STERLING — Mother Nature made them wait a little longer, but the Sterling baseball team got its district tournament title.
After winning its two Thursday games by blowouts, No. 5 Sterling appeared well on its way to taking the title home on Friday when rain halted its potential clinching game against Waurika after two innings. But when action resumed on Saturday evening, the Tigers were just as dominant, beating the Eagles by an 11-0 tally to advance to the Class A regionals.
Sterling and Waurika were able to play two innings on Friday, with the first run of the game coming when Reydon Register drove a ball deep into the outfield, scoring Nate Anderson in the 1st. But the Tigers really ramped things up in the 2nd inning, as Brady Bridges lofted a ball down the first-base line to score Tyler Pierce. After a walk loaded the bases, Anderson walked to bring home a run. Deago Frederick looped a ball into the outfield that looked like it was going to be caught, but was dropped by the Waurika centerfielder, scoring two runs to make it 5-0.
The teams picked things up on Saturday where they left off Friday, with Sterling tacking on two runs in the 3rd on a hit by Deago Frederick. Coach Brett Holmes threw Reydon Register for the remaining three innings of the game, and he duplicated Anderson’s shutout feat.
Sterling (27-2) has now won 13 games in a row, with those victories coming by an average score of 12-2. The Tigers will wait to find out who their regional opponent is, but will prepare for the next stage of the playoffs with a game against 4A opponent Bridge Creek at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m.