AMBER — The No. 6 Sterling baseball team brought home runner-up plaques from consecutive tournaments.
Nate Anderson and Reydon Register both pitched well and hit well, as the Tigers beat Ripley 8-4, beat Atoka 5-1 and lost to Canute in the championship game of a tournament hosted by Amber-Pocasset this weekend.
Over Spring Break, the Tigers finished runner-up at the Ripley Tournament beat Morrison 6-2, beat Vian 7-5 and lost to Atoka in the championship.
The Tigers (13-2) play at home Monday against Okarche.