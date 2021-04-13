STERLING — Sterling baseball, ranked 5th in the Class A rankings, pushed its win streak to 11 games with two wins on Monday, beating Binger-Oney 16-1 and beat Blair 12-0.
Against Binger, nearly everyone in the lineup got base hits, with Nate Anderson and Reydon Register finishing with 3 hits apiece. Anderson was also the winning pitcher.
Mattias Puccio was the winning pitcher against the Broncos, going all five innings. Anderson had a triple that drove in two runs, while Tyler Pierce had a 2-run double.
Sterling (24-2) plays at Empire today.