STERLING — The Sterling baseball team won two district tournament games on Thursday, putting them a step closer to a district title.
The Tigers first beat Ninnekah 7-2 behind Khaiden Gardner’s complete game. Gardner gave up 5 hits while striking out 9 Owl batters. Reydon Register was 2 for 4, as was Diego Frederick.
The Tigers later beat Hydro-Eakly 6-0 behind Register’s 12 strikeouts on the mound. At the plate, Register was 2 for 3, while teammate Matias Puccio was 2 for 4. Jayden Huitt drove in two runs.
Sterling plays again today at 4 p.m. against Hydro.