OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite sleet, ice and snow, teams and wrestlers from the greater Lawton and Duncan areas are still scheduled to head to Oklahoma City today for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) State Wrestling meets, set to be held at Ron Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday.
CLASS 5A
Lawton MacArthur will have seven wrestlers at the state meet. Kaden Wallace will compete at 126 pounds, Calvin Moon at 145, regional champ Jesse Chavez at 152, Braden Brown at 170, Parker Henry at 182, Terrell Roberts at 195 and Sam Sanders at 220.
Lawton Eisenhower will send two wrestlers to State, with regional champion Logan Crawford at 113 pounds and Jacquvis Paoli at 138.
Unbeaten Elgin enters the tournament at No. 2 in the state, right behind Collinsville. The Owls fell short of their goal at Dual State two weeks ago, but hope to have a more positive result with its seven wrestlers this weekend. Hunter Jackson was a regional champ at 106 pounds, while defending state champion Rylan Hitt was a regional champ at 285. Diego Ortiz will compete at 132, Jack Anglley will compete at 152, Gabe Dittmeyer will compete at 160 and Jace Williams will compete at 220.
Right behind Elgin is No. 3 Duncan, who will have Bradly VanBlaricom (113), Tag Ensey (126), Riley Hunter (132), JP Martinez (138), Dayton Cross (152), Nathan Henry (160 and Devon Lolar (285).
Altus has Elijah Ortiz at 106 pounds, Malachi Reyes at 113, Chi Sanders at 120 and Andrew Czelusta at 160.
CLASS 4A
Cache will be represented by Ian Hodge (138), Elijah Smith (170), Trae Kibble (195), Tyler Gares (220) and Joseph Redina-Brown (285).
CLASS 3A
In Class 3A, top-ranked Marlow will try not only to defend its state championship, but also pull off back-to-back doubles, having won Dual State both last year and this year. Meanwhile, local rival Comanche has plenty of contenders capable of making noise in their respective divisions.
Marlow’s Keller Kizarr finished 2nd in regionals at 106, and will face Aaron Blevins of Sallisaw in the first round. Fellow Outlaw Brantz Bateman was regional champ at 113 pounds.
Marlow’s Lawson Knox qualified at 120. At 126, Gehrig Furr of Marlow and Legend Yates will compete in preliminary matches for the right to wrestle regional champions. Marlow’s Zach Dawson qualified at 132, where he finished 1st in regionals. Comanche’s Jack Newton also qualified at 132. Marlow also had a regional champ at 138 pounds in Cade Gilbert. Comanche’s Gunnor Yates qualified at that weight, and begins against Warner’s Xander Torix. Marlow’s Case Rich edged out Comanche’s Noah Presgrove for the regional title at 145 pounds, and both will be in the field at the Big House this weekend.
At 152, Comanche’s Tucker Oliver is making a return appearance at State, as is Ty Scott of Marlow. Marlow’s Cody Davis and Comanche’s Logan Bain qualified at 160. Kasen VanBuskirk of Comanche finished 4th at 170 last year, and qualified once again at that weight, while Dason Davis of Marlow also qualified. The Indians’ Devon McCarty qualified at 182 pounds while teammate Owen Bigford qualified at 195.
The Outlaws’ Kyle Wilson is competing in 220 pounds after finishing 3rd in 182 last year. Comanche’s Cade White is qualifying at 285 pounds.
GIRLS QUALIFIERS
The girls state meet, in just its 2nd year of existence under the OSSAA banner, does not have classifications, instead having teams and wrestlers all compete against one another. Elgin has three qualifiers, Chanelle Brown at 138, Carli Watson at 145 and regional champ Symphony Veloz at 165. Cache’s Jazmin Shelton will also compete at 165, while the Bulldogs’ Victorya Cox will compete at 120. Anadarko has qualifiers in Calli Connally at 100 pounds and Kylee Ahhaitty at 145. Altus will be represented by Beyonce Coronado at 107 and Siara Arrington at 185. Hannah Koen of Comanche will compete at 152.
ACADEMIC CHAMPIONS
It was also announced this week that the Elgin boys wrestling team was named academic state champion for Class 5A, while Marlow earned the same distinction for Class 3A.