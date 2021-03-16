Disclaimer: This might have an “old man grumbles about youngsters” vibe to it at the beginning.
In our knee-jerk society that overreacts to everything and wants every moment to be the greatest ever, we sometimes lose sight of what greatness really is. But what do you expect from a generation that slaps the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time, for the uninitiated) label on literally every athlete or team that is dominant, even for a short period of time, seemingly not understanding that, by definition, there can only be ONE greatest of all time. Example: the Super Bowl matchup of Mahomes vs. Brady was not GOAT vs. GOAT because that’s not how the term “of all time” works, friends.
But just as we seem eager to pin a badge of greatness on every hot new thing, we also seem quick to dismiss anyone or anything that didn’t blow our minds as not worth our time. And not only is that frustrating, it’s not right.
Sure, most people look at the Buffalo Bills of the 1990s as failures because they didn’t win a single one of their four Super Bowl appearances. But do they not go down as a great team, having basically claimed ownership over the AFC for nearly half-a-decade?
Last week, Southwest Oklahoma sent four basketball teams to state tournaments, just as it had the previous week during the small-school tourneys. Some of the teams were largely happy to be there, while others expected to make serious noise, perhaps even take home a Gold Ball.
But just as the week before, no championships were won. In fact, only one local team made it past the semifinals.
But does that make their ventures failures? Those who answer “Yes” are really missing the bigger picture.
The MacArthur girls didn’t win their state quarterfinal game on Thursday. But they gave Otis Gentry, a man who’s spent decades in the coaching realm, his first trip to the state tournament as a head coach. They also defeated a team ranked higher than them, on that team’s home floor, to advance to the state tournament.
For Fort Cobb-Broxton, a No. 1 ranking and an untouchable championship pedigree meant little against Garber. But after their coach nearly succumbed to COVID-19 last summer, my guess is he wouldn’t tell you his season on the sideline was a failed one.
Like Fort Cobb, the Anadarko girls had developed a reputation for being a contender, year-in, year-out. And this Warriors team was expected to do great things, especially after the only team ranked ahead of them, Classen SAS, was knocked out in the quarterfinals.
And despite winning the 2019 championship, Anadarko still felt it had unfinished business after their 2020 team, a pre-tournament favorite, didn’t even get the chance to play in the state tournament that was cancelled due to the initial outbreak of COVID-19.
But instead of a story of redemption or coronation, Anadarko’s saga ended in shock and tears, a 40-37 semifinal loss to Tuttle, a team the Warriors had beaten by 14 in December. The Warriors shot 3-for-24 from 3-point range in the game and only one player scored in double figures.
“At any given time, you’re due a bad game,” Anadarko head coach Jeff Zinn said. “We just happened to have ours at a very inopportune time.”
While Anadarko has proven it can reload (the Warriors have made the state tournament 20 of the past 22 years and the finals 7 of those years), this next year will prove a challenge. Seven seniors leave, including all but one starter. Lexi Foreman and Kaylee Borden were perennial All-State candidates, while Jeff’s twin daughters, Libbi and Layni were standouts as well.
That group of seniors will leave Anadarko with one state championship. And while most sports fans will argue you need to win more than one to be considered a dynasty, the Anadarko girls might have a case against the rule. The senior class of 2021 finishes with a record of 101-10. And though it didn’t get a chance at a title, Coach Zinn calls the 2020 team perhaps the best he’s ever coached.
“I think it’s just the level we played at for three years,” Zinn said. “In 2018-19, we lost three games. From then on, it was a standard level of play that, for that stretch, so far in my career and maybe for the rest of my career, is the best standard that I’ve ever be around.”
Two days after Anadarko was knocked out, the MacArthur boys played in their first-ever Class 5A championship game. While Carl Albert was considered the favorite by many, there was still a belief among the Highlanders that they could make history.
Like Anadarko, Mac suffered a poor shooting performance in the worst possible moment. But like Anadarko, a senior class that was so pivotal in the team’s success leaves as a legendary group that accomplished more than most can dream of. And while players and coaches were clearly hurt and disappointed, my hope is that some day in the future — whether it’s five years from now, 10 years from now, whenever — those involved in Mac’s first trek to the state title game will be able to look back and realize what they accomplished. But in moment on Saturday, those thoughts were a million miles away.
“Obviously, they care a lot. And it hurts, but it’s supposed to,” MacArthur head coach Gagliardi said. “But that’s what makes them so good.”
In the end, some of these student-athletes will end up playing college ball, while many others will begin to find their callings beyond the court. And it’s moments of adversity that make us stronger. Jeff Zinn predicted such for his young ladies.
“They’re resilient,” he said. “And they’re going to bounce back to do tremendous things in life.”