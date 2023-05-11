Class A girls
200 meter: 3, Hadley Gibson, Cyril, 25.85. 6, Madelynn Burns, Chattanooga,26.70.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Cloudy early. Scattered strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 3:01 am
Class A girls
200 meter: 3, Hadley Gibson, Cyril, 25.85. 6, Madelynn Burns, Chattanooga,26.70.
400 meter: 2, Bradi Harmon, Cyril, 1:00.0.
100 hurdles:3, Whitney McHugh, Cyril, 16.59.
300m hurdles: 2, Whitney McHugh, Cyril, 46.36.
4x100 relay: 1, Cyril (Bradi Harmon, Hadley Gibson, Whitney McHugh, Makenzie Raasch), 49.90.
4x200 relay: 1, Cyril (Harmon, Gibson, McHugh, Raasch), 1:45.22.
4x400 relay: 4, Cyril (Harmon, Gibson, Skylie Thompson, Raasch), 4:18.75.
High jump: 1, Jalyn Ball, Tipton, 5-04.00
400 Meter: 3, Kayla Meason, Walters, 1:00.93.
800: 2, Meason, Walters, 2:22.88.
1600: 3, Isabel Bush, Carnegie, 5:42.32.
3200: 4, Bush, Carnegie, 13:03.73.
Boys Class A
100: 2, Ryder Jack, Snyder, 11.03. 3, Lane Cocheran, Cyril, 11.21.
200: 1, Jack, Snyder, 21.70.
300 Meter Hurdles: 3, AJ Gaye, Tipton, 41.93.
800: 2, Cameron Ramirez, Tipton, 2:02.81.
4x100 relay: 2, Tipton (Johnny Fernandez, Rykden Shallenburger, Arlen Taplin, Prince Dweh), 43.99
4X200 relay: 2, Tipton (Gabriel Sanchez, Cameron Ramirez, Dweh,Shallenburger), 1:32.42.
High jump: 2, Aiden Kimberlin, Mt. View-Gotebo, 6-2.
Long jump: 2, Arlen Taplin, Tipton, 20-4.
Boys Class 2A
Boys 800 Meter: 1, Jagger Worley, Carnegie, 1:54.90.
1600: 3, Worley, Carnegie, 4:35.68.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.