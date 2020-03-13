Gary Dees, director of athletics of Lawton Public Schools, received an email not long after 9 a.m. Thursday that the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) was apparently going to proceed with Class 2A through 6A state tournament games, despite concerns about the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
So Dees got into his car and headed for the Tulsa area to watch the Eisenhower girls and MacArthur boys compete in Class 5A quarterfinals.
As Dees arrived in the Tulsa area around 12:30 p.m., a mere hour before state games were set to begin, the OSSAA announced it would be postponing all indefinitely.
Less than a half-hour later, the governing body of Oklahoma extra curricular activities announced all OSSAA Regional Speech Tournaments, and District Music contests slated for this weekend would also be postponed. As for other activities, the OSSAA is giving school districts the power to allow or cancel events at their discretions. Dees said sporting events involving Lawton schools, including upcoming baseball games, are still slated to take place as planned.
With Spring Break taking place next week, all OSSAA-sanctioned events will be postponed until at least after March 22. The OSSAA said it will revisit the possibilities of rescheduling games when schools resume.
Dees, as well has dozens of family members and fans had to turn back around and head back to Lawton from the Tulsa area. Administrators from some schools who had to travel several hours and book overnight stays in hotels were allegedly upset Thursday that the OSSAA did not make the announcement on Friday night. Some have inquired about reimbursement for hotel arrangements and travel costs. Dees said he has not heard anything on the matter, especially with his phone ringing constantly on Thursday.
“I haven’t looked into it,” Dees said of reimbursement. “I don’t know what (the OSSAA board members) were facing, I don’t know what their decision-making process was like. It’s not an ideal situation, though, that’s for sure.”
When OSSAA offices closed Wednesday afternoon, state tournament games were still scheduled to continue as planned. However, Wednesday’s revelations that two players from the Utah Jazz, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s opponent, tested positive for the virus, likely elevated the levels of concern. On Thursday, it was learned that Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who had spoken to the basketball team at Del City High School, tested positive for the virus. Both the boys and girls basketball teams from Del City were scheduled to play in state tournament games on Thursday.
Daniel Wall’s Eisenhower girls team was in the locker room at Owasso High School, already dressed for its 2 p.m. game against Tahlequah. When Wall and his coaches were notified that play was suspended, there was obviously a sense of disappointment. But he said he also understands that in times like these, there are more important things than basketball games.
“Prayers and concerns are with our nation and we hope this doesn’t get out of control and that everyone is able to recover quickly,” Wall said. “We’re trying to stay as positive as we can going forward. But we’re kind of in a limbo as far as what we’re going to do in terms of games.”
Marco Gagliardi’s MacArthur boys team was chomping at the bit to face No. 2 Tulsa Memorial, the team who knocked Mac out of the state tournament last year. Gagliardi and his team (as well as some scouts and coaches from around the state) believed they had a great shot at taking Memorial down.
Alas, the Highlanders didn’t get that chance on Thursday. Whether they’ll get that chance at all remains to be seen.
“It’s a bummer. Obviously, the kids were very disappointed,” Gagliardi said. “The toughest thing is we don’t know anything. Some people are saying it’s canceled altogether, some are saying it will be early April. You’re hearing too many things. You try to give the kids the information you’ve been given.
“It’s kind of in a holding pattern. We’re going to enjoy our Spring Break. And if we do play after that, we’re going to practice hard for a week and be ready to go.”
Wall said he still believes the state tournaments will be played at some point.
“They’ve got to find a way, I think. I hope, at least,” Wall said.
Until further notice, that’s all coaches and teams can do.