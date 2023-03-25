OU baseball drops Saturday matinee
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Oklahoma baseball rallied to tie the middle contest of its three-game series at Kansas State but fell to the Wildcats 7-6 on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats (16-8, 3-2 Big 12) again were first to produce, scoring one run in the second inning on a ground out with runners on first and second.
The Sooners (13-10, 2-3 Big 12) responded in the top of the third after freshman left fielder Rocco Garza-Gongora laced a two-out double to right center. Sophomore center fielder John Spikerman sliced a single through the right side, plating Garza-Gongora.
Both programs were held scoreless in their respective half innings before Kansas State swung out in front with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
After a fly out to right, Kansas State’s Cole Johnson was hit by a pitch. Cash Rugley doubled down the right field line with two outs, putting runners on second and third. A walk loaded the bases and Roberto Pena tallied a three-RBI double to left center. In the next K-State at bat, Brendan Jones homered to left center, reaching the five run tally.
The Sooners were quick to respond and recorded three runs in the sixth.
With two outs, junior shortstop Anthony Mackenzie was hit by a pitch and advanced to third after a Garza-Gongora single. The Sooners loaded the bases after a Spikerman walk. K-State felt the mounting pressure and made a pitching change. Freshman catcher Easton Carmicheal slapped a single to center, scoring Mackenzie and Garza-Gongora. Spikerman scored on a single by junior right fielder Bryce Madron. After Spikerman crossed the plate, the inning ended on a play at third.
Starter Braxton Douthit kept the momentum in the Oklahoma dugout, netting three consecutive outs in the bottom of the fifth.
Sophomore third baseman Wallace Clark opened the sixth with a walk and sophomore second baseman Jackson Nicklaus laced a single to center, advancing to second on a throw to third that produced the first Oklahoma out. Redshirt junior Sebastian Orduno tallied a pinch-hit RBI single to center, plating Nicklaus from second. After another K-State pitching change, redshirt junior designated hitter Kendall Pettis doubled to left center and gave the Sooners runners on second and third. Mackenzie sliced a ball down the left field line that was caught by the diving Kansas State left fielder, allowing Orduno to score on the sacrifice fly. A ground out ended the OU scoring threat.
The Oklahoma defense produced two quick outs in the bottom of the sixth, but back-to-back doubles by Orlando Salinas and Pena tallied the go-ahead run to reach the final total.
Douthit (3-1) pitched 5.2 innings and tallied three strikeouts. He received his first loss of the season and K-State’s Mason Buss (3-0) earned the win.
The series finale is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Tointon Family Stadium.
Cowgirls go
for sweep today
STILLWATER – Lexi Kilfoyl’s impressive one-hit pitching performance propelled the No. 2 Oklahoma State Softball team to a 5-0 win against No. 20/22 Baylor Saturday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium.
OSU improved to 28-2 with the win and 2-0 in conference play, while BU fell to 23-7 and 0-2 against Big 12 opposition.
Friday night Megan Bloodworth’s 11th-inning walk-off RBI single powered the Cowgirls to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Bears.
The Cowgirls will look to sweep their Big 12 opening series as they take on the Bears in game three at noon Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium.
Today’s shutout win was Oklahoma State’s first over a top-20 team since defeating then-No. 12/14 Florida on June 4; it was also the first conference shutout at home since April 24 over then-No. 16/16 Texas.
For the 23rd time this season, the Cowgirls struck first with a two-run first inning. Rachel Becker’s leadoff single opened the game and extended her on-base streak to 30 games.
A double from freshman Tallen Edwards moved Becker to third, then Kiley Naomi brought home both runners with a two-RBI fielder’s choice. On the same play, a fielding error from the Bears advanced Naomi.
Kilfoyl improved to 8-1 with her lockdown pitching performance today. The senior righty went 7.0 scoreless innings, with only only one hit and six strikeouts.
The Oklahoma State victory marks the first time its first one-hit showing since Kelly Maxwell one-hit New Mexico on February 24.
OSU posted a three-spot in the fifth inning to extend its advantage. Edwards’ second double of the day brought home Becker to grow the lead, 3-0. An RBI single from Micaela Wark scored Edwards for OSU’s fourth run.
The final run of the game came via heads-up baserunning from Naomi as she sprinted home after a throwdown to second from Baylor.
Friday the Bears jumped on top with a five-run second inning against OSU’s starter Kyra Aycock, who went 4.1 innings.
A four-spot in the bottom of the third inning brought the Cowgirls back into contention. An RBI single from Chyenne Factor put the Pokes on the board, while another RBI base-hit from Morgyn Wynne cut the deficit to three. Two bases-loaded walks from Baylor added a pair of runs, bringing the Cowgirls within one.
OSU tied the game in the fourth inning after Factor’s second RBI of the game, a double to left center that brought home Tallen Edwards.
With the game tied, the Cowgirls turned to ace Kelly Maxwell in the circle, who shut the door on the Bears. The lefty submitted 7.0 innings of work with 10 strikeouts.
For the first time this season, extra innings was needed to decide a winner in tonight’s contest. The Cowgirls broke the deadlock in walk off fashion in the 11th inning. A leadoff walk from Micaela Wark opened the inning, while a sacrifice bunt advanced pinch-runner Alexx Waitman to second.
A base-hit moved her to third while Claire Timm’s base on balls loaded the bases for the Cowgirls. Megan Bloodworth came in clutch and broke the tie with an RBI single through the left side that won the game for OSU.
Baseball gets walk-off Friday win
Baylor and Oklahoma State got their Big 12 Conference series opened with a dandy matchup Friday as Marcus Brown smashed a two-run home run with two outs in the 11th inning to lift 15th-ranked Oklahoma State to an 11-9 win over Baylor at O’Brate Stadium.
With the win, the Cowboys moved to 18-5 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, while BU is 9-13 and 2-2 in the league.
OSU was leading Baylor, 15-6, at press time.