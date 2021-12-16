Just days after winning the state championship with a team of 22 seniors, Marlow dominated the all-district awards and honors voted on by the coaches in District 2A-4.
Matt Weber was named district coach of the year after leading the Outlaws to a second-consecutive unbeaten regular season and district championship. Meanwhile, quarterback/kicker/punter/defensive back Jace Gilbert was district player of the year after completing nearly 80 percent of his passes for more than 2,200 yards passing, tossing 28 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions, rushing for 853 yards and 17 more scores, while also going 9-of-12 on field goals and drilling 86 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks. For his special teams efforts, Gilbert was named kicker of the year for the district.
Gilbert’s top target, Will Bergner, was named offensive player of the year, while linebacker Kyle Wilson was named defensive player of the year. Outlaw running back Julian Marroquin shared co-offensive back of the year honors with Comanche’s Bryson Evans.
Other Marlow seniors who earned superlatives included Chance O’Neal, named offensive lineman of the year, and Brennan Morgan, who shared defensive lineman of the years honors with Dagon Harrell of Lindsay.
Comanche’s Owen Bigford was named linebacker of the year, while fellow Indian Devon McCarty was co-defensive back of the year and Mason Kulbeth was return man of the year.