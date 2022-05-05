SHAWNEE — Thanks to thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the Class A and Class B state baseball tournaments will start a day later than expected, and end two days later than previously scheduled.
Both tournaments will begin on Friday, with local contenders Sterling and Fort Cobb-Broxton searching for championship glory. Sterling will play its Class A quarterfinal game against Dewar at 12:30 p.m. at Shawnee High School. Meanwhile, Fort Cobb will play its Class B quarterfinal game at 8 p.m. Friday at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.
The championship games of both brackets will be played Monday, May 9, at Shawnee High School.
