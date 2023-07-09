After starring for Oklahoma State and representing Team USA, Kelly Maxwell will don another uniform to close her college softball career.
Maxwell, OSU’s All-American softball pitcher, announced her intention to transfer Friday through an Instagram post addressed to Stillwater.
“From the moment I stepped on campus, you welcomed me with open arms,” Maxwell wrote. “The support you have given me throughout the past five years has been a dream come true. As you may have heard, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision but one that I felt was best, for my own personal happiness. Thank you for being there and supporting me as I made some of the best memories of my life. I will truly miss you. Go pokes.”
She pitched in 107 games during her four-year career at OSU.
The announcement came as a surprise to many, as Maxwell had previously said she planned to return to OSU for her final year of eligibility. She is close to pitching coach John Bargfeldt, who retired this offseason, though she did not say if that recent development was part of her decision.
She did not announce a transfer destination. Maxwell is from Friendswood, Texas, about 30 minutes southeast of Houston.
Maxwell leaves Stillwater as one of OSU’s best pitchers of all time. She amassed a 58-20 record and 746 strikeouts. She leaves OSU with a 1.58 ERA.
A two-time All American, Maxwell is set to play for Team USA in the Women’s Softball World Cup in Ireland. It will be her second summer representing Team USA.