Kelly Maxwell

The Cowgirls will take a hit losing Kelly Maxwell to the transfer portal. Sh earned first-team All-Big 12 honors from 2021-23.

 AP

After starring for Oklahoma State and representing Team USA, Kelly Maxwell will don another uniform to close her college softball career.

Maxwell, OSU’s All-American softball pitcher, announced her intention to transfer Friday through an Instagram post addressed to Stillwater.

