The 53rd Firecracker Open opened with zero former champions in the top flight, guaranteeing a first-time winner.
And barring unforeseen circumstances, that winner will be a Lawton native.
After Round 1, the top five scores in the Championship flight were shot by players from Lawton. Four of them separated themselves from the field on Saturday, with the fourth-place golfer just two shots behind the leader, setting up an anxiety-filled Sunday at Lawton Country Club.
At the top of the leaderboard is former Eisenhower and Cameron golfer Cullen Stahll, who shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday to secure a one-shot lead. Stahl, who was in third place after the first day, shot 1-under on the front 9 on Saturday. After a bogey on 14 and a par on 15, Stahl was hoping to just not make any more mistakes and finish his round. But he ended up outdoing his expectations, making birdies on two of the last three holes.
Perhaps he got some good luck from a visit from his old college coach.
“(Jerry) Hrnciar hopped in the cart with me, I told him, ‘If I can just get three pars coming in, get to round 3, I’ll be ready to roll,’” Stahl said. “By the time we sank the last putt on 18, he was like, ‘I thought we were just parring in!’”
After his stint at Cameron came to an end in 2016, Stahl moved to Dallas and tried to make golf his living, attempting to get on some professional and semi-pro tours. But a couple of years ago, he gave that life up, moved back to Lawton and started a landscaping and lawn care business with a friend. He said he doesn’t play much golf anymore, and despite having played some scrambles here and there, Stahl had not played in a competitive tournament in over two years. His back-to-back rounds of 70 and 68, good for 4-under and the lead, were beyond even his expectations.
“I came out here with no expectations and I think that’s why I’m in the position I’m in,” Stahl said. “But heading into the third round after what I’ve shot the last two days, I’ve kind of got a nice confidence boost, and feel like I can close it out, but we’ll see.”
Stahl certainly isn’t going to crown himself yet. He played the Firecracker from 2012-2018 and was in the hunt nearly every year, but never won the title, despite coming tantalizingly close on multiple occasions. In 2017 and 2018, he was in the final group on the last day, got within striking distance and finished third each time. Stahl believes it
“The main thing is to stay patient,” Stahl said. “I strive for this, I love to compete and it’s been a while since I played an individual tournament.”
Right behind Stahl at 3-under is former MacArthur standout Kyle Hatch, who was the leader after Round 1. Like Stahl, Hatch sunk his putt on 18 to ensure he stayed where he wanted to be. Also like Stahl, Hatch has never won the Firecracker in multiple attempts.
At 2-under is another tournament veteran and another former Ike Eagle, Joby Dutcher. Dutcher shot even on the first day and even on the front 9 on Day 2. But he came out guns blazing on the back 9, making birdies on 10 and 11 before a bogey on 12. Still, Dutcher was able to make two more birdies and three more pars, setting him up to potentially tie for the lead on the final hole. But a bogey on 18 left him with a 69 for the round, which was still good for the second-best score of the day behind Stahl.
Tied with Dutcher is the one player in the final group who is not a graduate of a city high school. In fact, he’s a not a graduate of any high school. Zachary Siaca, a senior-to-be at Lawton High School, created a buzz on Day 1 when he shot a 69 to find himself in second place. On Day 2, the 17-year-old tried to stay focused and just not get wrapped up in the chatter.
“I came into (Saturday) with basically the same mindset, just play my game,” Siaca said.
At one point on the back 9, Siaca actually held 2-stroke lead. But a shot into a water hazard and a would-be birdie putt left short cost him some strokes. Still, Siaca stayed calm, a process helped by having his friend and personal coach, Bobby Taylor (another Lawton High alum), as his caddy, a day after having his friend and LHS teammate Dan Downey on the bag.
“It’s nice having a coach there, he helps me through all my shots,” Siaca said. “Yeah, it’s tough when you have a bad hole, but you just have to know it’s the past, throw it away and move on.”
Seven strokes behind the top 4 is a logjam, with former Ike state qualifier Marquise Haliburton tied with Cameron golfer Niels Sorenson and Midwestern State’s Keiton Hoster at 147 (+5). Grant Brown is one shot behind them while Bentley Bross, yet another Eisenhower alum, is at 7-over.
The Championship Flight will tee off at 11:30 a.m. with the final group set to tee it up at noon.
A Flight will also play its final round on Sunday, with Jeff Mayhall holding a one-shot lead over Cade McCracken in the Championship division of that flight. Steve Carroll, tied for 2nd after Day 1, finished with a 75 on Day 2, leaving him six shots off the lead. Meanwhile, Billy Schroeder, a star for MacArthur in the early-to-mid 90s, had not played golf in three years thanks to an arm injury. He still managed to shoot a 71 on Friday and a 75 on Saturday to put himself tied for fourth with Taylor Smith at 146 (+4).
Larry Hatch won the Championship division of B Flight, while Blake Dutcher edged out Brad Cooksey by two strokes for the consolation bracket title. Mike Dicks earned 1st gross in C Flight while Ronnie Rhodes earned 1st net.