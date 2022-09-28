Deener not your standard nose guard

Elgin nose guard Shun Deener is a rare nose guard indeed, mixing a 6-1, 200-pound frame with sprinter speed. Here he does some summer lifting to prepare for life in Class 5A.

 Staff

Football fans are used to seeing the big men up front on the line on both sides of the ball, however, you don’t see many of them that can run the sprints.

Elgin has broken the mold of the traditional nose guard with senior Shun (pronounced like Shawn) Deener, a 6-1, 200-pounder who has sprinter speed.