Football fans are used to seeing the big men up front on the line on both sides of the ball, however, you don’t see many of them that can run the sprints.
Elgin has broken the mold of the traditional nose guard with senior Shun (pronounced like Shawn) Deener, a 6-1, 200-pounder who has sprinter speed.
“Shun runs track and was on Elgin’s 4x100 relay that finished third in Class 5A last year,” Elgin Head Football Coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “He does a great job using that quickness to beat blocks and get to the football. He’s become a real force inside for us.”
For Deener, the speed comes naturally.
“My dad ran track in college and mom could run,” he said. “I’ve learned to keep low, come off the ball fast and use my strength to make tackles. I lift some to the point where I need to be for football, but I’m not a guy who lifts that much weight like the offensive linemen and defensive tackles lift.”
Deener started out at defensive end but when Jack Baker came to the Owls to be defensive coordinator, he felt he would be a force inside disrupting opponent offenses. It was a move Deener seems to love.
“Coach Baker wants us to play as hard as we can and he really gets us low up front to get under those offensive linemen,” Deener said. “Ardmore has a quarterback who really loves to run the ball, so we’re going to have to be ready for both the pass and run from him.”
It also helps to have an honor student in the middle of the defensive unit.
“I think my favorite class this semester is trigonometry,” Deener said. “I want to run track in college and major in computer science. I just think the best jobs are going to be involving computers and that’s where I want to position myself after college. I watch a good number of animated movies and that is an interesting field that might be something I would enjoy after college.”
While Deener admits he’s not the biggest eater on the team, he can still put down the groceries.
“My dad does a great job grilling steaks; that is probably my favorite food,” Deener said. “He doesn’t do anything really special, just salt and pepper, and cook them medium rare. My favorite is a big old T-bone.”
He does indulge some with mashed potatoes, however, the track athlete in him opts for a healthy element with broccoli.
Deener gives credit to dad Dewayne and mom Kenisha for his athletic prowess, but he has some other good role models in the family.
“I think my two older sisters really helped me grow up and encouraged me along the way,” Deener said. “Tatiana and Tianna are their names and they are 4 and 5 years older than I am. They really were there when I needed them.”
While the stands will be packed again Friday, his sisters won’t be on hand but like many other Elgin fans around the country, they can watch on the Oklahoma Sports Network.
“Yes, Elgin has had a bump this year over last season but that’s expected when a team is winning,” OSN’s Eric Sharum said. Sharum said as teams keep winning, their hits just keep going up, however, this week Deener and his Owls will need a strong effort to stay unbeaten.
“We just have to keep taking one game at a time and not start thinking about what could happen,” the senior said. “We have to play one game at a time and see where this all ends.”
This week’s battle against one of 5A’s veteran programs will go a long way toward showing just how the Owls stack up with the new foes in Class 5A.