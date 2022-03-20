The First half of this week had a feel of Spring, but the last part reminds us that the Groundhog did see his shadow and winter is still around.
A sign of Spring, however, is the return of some of the migrating bird species, and one of the most interesting of these are purple martins.
A friend of mine, Pam Hixon, reported to me last week that the first scouts of the martin return began showing up at her houses, and the others should be soon to follow.
Purple Martins are the only bird species in the eastern half of North America entirely dependent upon human-supplied nesting cavities for reproduction. It can be a challenge to establish a Purple Martin colony, but once a colony is established the tiny swooping acrobats will provide joy and insect relief for the new landlords.
If you are new to the purple martin game, then the suggestions below will help you succeed.
Educate Yourself — Learn everything you can about Purple Martins. Talk with other martin landlords and visit the web site (www.purplemartin.org) of the Purple Martin Conservation Association, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding Purple Martins through landlord education and scientific research. Read the book: “Enjoying Purple Martins More” by Richard Wolinski and/or the “Stokes’ Purple Martin Book,” by Donald & Lillian Stokes.
If you want more information, then join the PMCA and receive the informative Purple Martin Update magazine.
Choose the Right Location — Martins have very specific space requirements. One of the main reasons people fail to attract martins is that they place their martin housing incorrectly.
Martin housing should be in the center of the largest open spot available, about 30-120 feet from human housing. Place the housing where you can see it so you can enjoy watching and hearing the martins.
There should be no trees within 40 feet, preferably 60 feet, of the housing. In the southern half of their breeding range, martins are less fussy about house placement, so sometimes housing can be within 25 feet of trees and still attract martins. But the farther housing is placed from trees, the better. Housing height should be in the range of 10-17 feet. Don’t attach wires to the house or pole, especially if they lead to trees, buildings, or the ground. Predators can use the wires to access the housing.
Put Up Manageable Housing — Your chances for success will be better if your housing is easy to manage. Choose a pole that telescopes, or is equipped with a winch or rope & pulley, and housing that has easy access to the compartments. Houses and gourds should be white, or a light color. White housing attracts martins best and reflects sunlight, keeping nestlings cooler.
Cavity floor dimensions should be at least 6” x 6”, but larger cavities (7” x 12”) are preferred by martins, and offer better protection from predators and rain. Unfortunately, larger compartments are also attractive to European Starlings, but a modification to the entrance hole will minimize starling problems. A round entrance hole of 2-1/8” is preferred by the martins, but they will use a range from 1-3/4” to 2-3/8.” Make sure there is adequate ventilation and drainage in each nest cavity. Many houses can be improved if need be.
Add insulation to the attic, remodel interiors to offer double-size compartments, and add porch dividers to houses with shared porches. Dividers help keep males from claiming extra compartments, and can double occupancy rates. They also keep nestlings from wandering to other compartments where they can get lost and die, or steal food from younger nestlings, causing them to starve.
Open Housing at the Right Time — Adult martins are rarely attracted to new breeding sites — they return to the sites where they bred previously. Typically, it is subadult martins (last year’s young) that colonize new sites, and they begin arriving about 4 weeks after the first adults in the northern third of the martin’s breeding range, 6 weeks after the adults in the middle of the range, and 8 weeks after the adults in the southern third. At uncolonized sites then, opening housing when the “scouts” are due decreases chances of attracting martins by giving
House Sparrows and starlings 4-8 weeks to claim the site before the subadult martins arrive.
To improve your chances, keep housing closed until it’s time for subadults to arrive (purplemartin.org offers migration-timing map for adult arrival).
At active sites, the first martins usually show up within a week or two of previous years’ arrival dates. The strategy at active colony sites is to have your housing ready, but keep it closed until some martins return. Martin migration is a drawn-out affair, with birds arriving for 8-12 weeks in the north, 16-20 weeks in the south. Martins can arrive and begin nesting up through the end of June, rangewide, so keep your housing ready; don’t close it up, or let other birds use it.
Don’t Close it Too Soon — Don’t close the entrances, or take the housing down, until late
August, as fledglings will be searching for next year’s breeding sites in late summer.
Increase Your Chances — A few things can be done to make your site more attractive to Purple Martins. Offer a combination of houses and gourds. Play a dawnsong recording. Add a Purple Martin decoy or two. Place 1-2” of nesting material in the bottom of each compartment.
For information on the Purple Martin Conservation Association and receiving the quarterly Purple Martin Update magazine, visit the web site: www.purplemartin.org.
Hackberry Flat Hosting Spring Migration Tours
Oklahoma wetlands are a popular stopover for many migrating shorebirds and the Wildlife Department has scheduled a series of tours at the renowned Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area that features these northern-bound travelers.
“Hackberry Flat is a major refueling station for these birds, and they take full advantage of our wetland units in late April and early May,” said Melynda Hickman, biologist for the Wildlife Department. “Our tours will take visitors on an open-air trailer ride around the most active units so they can experience these wetland habitats at a truly amazing time.”
Visitors will have nine opportunities to tour the wetlands with a biologist Fridays and Saturdays from April 15 through May 7. Reservations are required for these free events and children must be at least 8 years old due to the length of tours. Contact Hickman at melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov or by calling (405) 990-4977 for more information. For a complete list of dates and times, check out the Friends of Hackberry Flat Facebook page.
To get to the Hackberry Flat Center, from the south side of Frederick, take U.S. 183 south for one mile, then go east on Airport Road for three miles. Follow the blacktop road south, and continue six miles. Watch for signs to the center.