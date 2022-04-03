Spring turkey hunting season won’t be the same in 2022 as in recent years. New season dates and a new bag limit are in place across Oklahoma, changes made this past summer after Department of Wildlife Conservation wildlife biologists expressed concerns about declining numbers of wild turkeys in the state.
Biologists have recommended a change to traditional season dates and bag limits to see if a steady decline in turkey numbers can be reversed.
The New dates are:
· Spring turkey season dates are April 16 to May 16, statewide.
· Spring turkey season bag limit is one tom turkey per hunter. A tom is defined as any bearded turkey.
· Youth spring turkey season will be Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10.
· A turkey taken during youth spring turkey season counts toward the regular season limit of one turkey per hunter.
Spring turkey hunting is a popular pursuit for hunters in Oklahoma and across the country; in fact, the wild turkey is second only to deer as America’s most-hunted game. In 2021, an estimated 60,000 hunters harvested about 19,000 wild turkeys during Oklahoma’s spring seasons. The banner year for turkey hunting in the Sooner State was 2003, when an estimated 75,000 hunters took about 42,000 birds.
Population decline – Nationally, the wild turkey is a very worthy “poster child” for the wildlife conservation community. Populations have been really healthy and by 2010 an estimated 6.7 million wild turkeys were on the landscape.
“The drought in 2011 and 2012 hit and really started affecting turkey numbers. They didn’t really rebound after that. In the last three to four years, numbers have gone down dramatically,” said Southwest Region Wildlife Supervisor Rod Smith.
The declines are being seen nationwide, not just in Oklahoma. Nationally, biologists say the turkey population has dropped to about 6 million birds, which is down about 15 percent from the historic high seen around 2010. And many states are in the same situation, trying to figure out what is driving the decline in wild turkey numbers.
In Oklahoma, wild turkey populations have declined over the past three years in all five regions where surveys are conducted. Those three-year declines range from a 2.7 percent in the Northeast Region to a whopping 67.1 percent in the Southwest Region.
Biologists decided a year and a half ago that something needed to be done. The first goal is to immediately address the decline. The next goal is to conduct scientific research to learn what is causing the decline and what can be done long-term to best manage wild turkey populations.
The quickest way to effect change is to alter the hunting regulations. So, proposals were brought forth to alter season dates and bag limits. An opinion survey of turkey hunters generated more than 5,200 comments — an all-time high for hunter input on a proposed change in regulations. Interestingly, hunters supported reducing the spring bag limit to two toms as proposed by the Wildlife Department, but nearly 30 percent offered an unsolicited suggestion to reduce the bag limit to one tom.
ODWC Assistant Director Wade Free said the tremendous response from hunters to the survey was very valuable to biologists, Wildlife Commissioners and staff. “We were impressed with the public’s input, which we consider an important part in making the best wildlife management decisions.”
However, Smith cautioned that nobody should expect the new hunting rules to have a major effect right away. He said any benefits will likely take several years to show up in the data.
As 2019’s downward trend in bird numbers continued, the plight of the wild turkey in Oklahoma quickly became a priority for the Wildlife Department. It was time to study what was causing the decline. “This was a high priority for the Wildlife Division” in regards to research, Smith said.
Research Supervisor Kurt Kuklinski said the Department is emphasizing how important it is to learn about the wild turkey’s status by embarking on a five-year research project. “Just the fact that we’re willing to put almost $2 million on the line for a five-year project, that shows at the administrative level that this was important.”
The ambitious research project, which kicked off Jan. 1, 2022, in the Southeast Region, is being conducted with teams from Oklahoma State University and Texas A&M University-Kingsville, funded by the Wildlife Department and the federal Wildlife Restoration Program. It is a three-pronged approach looking at wild turkey life cycles in the Southeast Region and Southwest Region, and a study of wild turkey genetics statewide.
Shed hunting a season of its own
With Turkey season being delayed, and fishing still a little slow, we are kind of between “seasons” so why not take this time to do some shed hunting?
Buck deer and elk shed their antlers every spring and must grow a completely new rack by the fall, now is the perfect time to collect some of those sheds. Although the big game seasons are over, there is some hunting that can reward those dedicated few with some nice trophies.
Why do bucks spend so much time growing antlers over the summer only to shed them five or six months later? “Scientists have pondered that question for years, and we still don’t know,” says whitetail biologist Dr. Mick Hellickson. He points, however, to a couple of solid theories.
Some scientists believe bucks shed annually so they can replace damaged antlers. If a buck had to live his entire life with snapped tines or a broken beam, he couldn’t fight his rivals or posture for does. A second theory suggests that bucks shed and grow new racks (which get anywhere from 10 to 30 inches bigger each year) to keep pace with their increasing weight and girth as they mature.
Here are some interesting shed facts from Outdoorlife.com, along with tips to help you find more antlers.
• After the rut, decreasing testosterone levels cause an “abscission layer” to form between the antlers and their pedicels. As the connective tissue dissolves, the bucks’ antlers become loose and fall off.
• Bucks drop their racks from late December through April in the South.
• Weather, altitude and particularly food availability and nutritional value can influence when antler loss takes place.
• If your area has an early rut, bucks’ testosterone levels will decrease earlier and, as a result, some deer will cast their racks two to four weeks earlier than usual. A severe winter with a lot of snow can also cause stressed deer to shed earlier.
• It was once believed that bucks withdrew to a secluded place to shed their antlers—away from does and rival bucks—thus avoiding a public loss of virility. Today’s top biologists nix that idea, saying deer are probably unaware of when and where they’ll lose their headgear.
• Most older bucks shed antlers earlier than younger bucks do.
• A study in Mississippi found that individual penned bucks usually shed their antlers during the same week each year. Other studies of captive deer show that bucks usually shed both antlers within three days of each other.
Tips to find more sheds:
• Check trails that enter and exit a feed field. Bucks often walk only 100 to 300 yards and then lie down out of the wind on the first east- or south-facing hillside. You might find sheds on or just off a trail or along the bedding slope.
• Rainy days are great—sheds shine and catch your eye. Bones can be tough to spot in brown grass lit with sunlight.
• The biggest mistake people make is to wander around, looking too far out front and all over. Mark off small grids of land, walk slowly over each and look straight down at the ground for sheds.
• Wear soft-soled boots. Iowa shed expert Don Kisky stepped on a stick one April day—or so he thought. He dug through the leaves and uncovered a five-point, 75-inch shed. With the other antler and an 18-inch spread, that giant would have easily pushed 170 inches.
There’s a lot to benefit from shed hunting. First and foremost, it is a wonderful way to get exercise and spend time with loved ones. Take the wife and kids, and be together in Mother Nature’s spring woods.
Shed hunting can be a great social activity, a time to gather with other deer nuts and enjoy some time in the woods. But while there’s a definite advantage to having extra legs and eyes, too many guys on the same hunt can also work against you, according to Mark Drury, with Drury Outdoors.
Second, shed hunting is a great way to do a bit of post-season scouting. Any pressure that we give the deer will be long forgotten come fall hunting season. This is a perfect time to look for old rubs and scrapes, scout a few new potential stand locations, and start to create a game plan for fall.
In some states, shed brokers will pay for deer sheds by the pound and then re-sell the antlers to crafters, carvers and furniture makers. Trophy sheds can sometimes net thousands of dollars.
However, antler sheds cannot be taken from any of the state’s public wildlife management areas without prior permission from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. And on federal lands in Oklahoma, such as the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, antler sheds cannot be removed at all.
“The elk in the Wichita Mountains shed their antlers in March and April,” said an official at the refuge. “Several people have been caught and ticketed over the years for trying to remove sheds from the refuge.”
The antlers are considered part of the wildlife and cannot be removed. The animals on the refuge (elk, bison, longhorn cattle and smaller critters) eat the antlers to get the calcium they need, he said.
Oh, if you do happen to find a really nice set of sheds, the world record for shed antlers is from a Nebraska Buck that biologist estimate would have scored 218 1/8. That estimate puts it ahead of the World Record Milo Hanson buck that scores 213 5/8.
An interesting story of those sheds is that the farmer that had them hung them on his wall for 37 years before they were measured.