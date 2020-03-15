Although the OSSAA decided to indefinitely postpone state basketball tournament games due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the governing body of Oklahoma high school sports announced it would leave it up to the discretion of individual school districts as to whether other sporting events took place.
Lawton Public Schools athletic director Gary Dees said on Thursday that all other sporting events involving LPS teams will be allowed to carry on. And so far, teams have done just that. Local high school baseball teams, like Eisenhower, had begun to take advantage, playing games on Thursday. But after the Eagles got beat by Navajo in the opening game of tournament play in Altus, rain canceled the rest of the event. Lawton High had also been scheduled to play in the tournament. MacArthur was slated to play a vital district game against Carl Albert, but the game got canceled.
Despite Spring Break taking place this week, some of the Lawton teams are scheduled to host games in the Lawton Spring Break Baseball Festival on Thursday and Friday. If that does happen, games are slated for Thursday and Friday. The Constitution will post times and matchups.
Other local teams played ball this week, as the Apache slow-pitch softball team won the Fort Cobb-Broxton tournament, defeating Binger-Oney in the championship, 7-5. Kameryn Komardley and Kenzie Caldwell were each 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs while Jaysia Pieyah had two hits and scored twice for the Warriors. Lauren Blackstar was the winning pitcher. Apache is now 9-1 and is tentatively scheduled to play next at Central High on Monday, March 23.