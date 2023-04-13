Spring turkey hunt opens Sunday

Trying to entice females and ward off other males, this Tom turkey is fully puffed out and his head engorged. The spring turkey hunt opens Sunday and it takes a skillful caller to land that big bird.

 Courtesy

While it is 10 days later than the traditional opener, hunters finally get to head to the field to chase a big ole Tom turkey beginning Sunday.

The season runs April 16- May 16, statewide, and is open to shotgun and archery equipment. Keeping with last years reduced bag limit, hunters can only harvest 1 tom turkey. For regulations, specific firearms and archery requirements, consult the current “Oklahoma Hunting Guide.”

