If you think you’ve waited too long to get in on the spring fishing action, think again. This is one of those crazy years in Oklahoma in which everything is late. In fact, some of the spawning action is nearly a month behind schedule.
I spoke to anglers this week that are reportedly still catching sand bass and crappie, full of eggs that have not even move into the shallows. Even at some of our most southern lakes, like Waurkia, fishing action is just now beginning to heat up.
According to this week’s fishing report, crappie are being caught on the rip-rap and around docks and structure shallow, at Waurkia. Hybrids and sandies are still in the creeks and the report list the fishing as fair. Of course with the rain we had this week, that could change things but with the warmer temperatures, the water should finally begin to warm up, as it is currently in the upper 50s.
Another hot spot that I have heard of lately has been Tom Steed, where the rocky shores and submerged vegetation are producing a few nice stringers of crappie, with a saugeye or two mixed in.
Another rocky shore lake is Altus-Lugert, and crappie and sand bass are biting along the rocky shores and should provide some nice stringers of fish. Walleye and catfish are listed as good at Lugert as well. The temperature at Lugert is in the 60s, so the action should continue for a while
Smaller bodies of water, such as farm ponds, should be further ahead of the lakes, and we usually see some nice largemouth bass taken from these watersheds in May.
But it doesn’t matter where the fish are biting if you don’t get out and give it a try. Grab a kid and go fishing.
Controlled hunt deadline May 20
Don’t miss your chance at being drawn for a once-in-a-lifetime bull elk hunt, or one of many other available hunts for deer, antelope and turkey. New options also are available for those who can’t make their hunt or who want to secure preference points. Apply through May 20.
The controlled hunts program not only offers elk and antelope hunts, but also some highly sought-after buck hunts, and a range of other quality deer and turkey hunting opportunities through randomized drawings that only cost sportsmen $5 to enter. Opportunities offered through the program include hunts on Department or other government-owned or managed lands where unrestricted hunting would pose safety concerns or where overharvest might occur.
The online application process takes just a few minutes and must be completed through the Wildlife Department’s website at wildlifedepartment.com. Applicants have until May 20 to submit their applications.
Controlled Hunt applications are submitted through a hunter’s personal account at GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com, the Wildlife Department’s online licensing and customer service site. During the application process, hunters will be asked whether they want to add PointGuard or a Preference Point Only option. These options were added last year.
Ask an Angler
The Ask an Angler Virtual Fishing Courses Series is way anglers can stay in the loop on relevant fishing topics. The courses are held once a month and touch on fishing tips that pertain to that particular time of year.
Those who attend the live event can have their questions answered in real time. If you are unable to attend a live event, no worries, all of the courses are made available for public viewing after the live event has concluded.
Topics have included stream fishing, spawning white bass, black bass, pond fishing, sunfish and catfishing tips.
Skylar St.Yves, fishing coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is the host of the Ask an Anglers series, and he has also worked on additions to the Wildlife Departments website -–www.wildifedepartment.com to help new and experienced anglers to make the most of their fishing trip.
To attend the live event, register at the Department’s website, or watch archived shows there as well.
Squirrel season opener in sight
May 15 marks the opening day of one of Oklahoma’s most available but most forgotten game animals — squirrels.
“Sportsmen who don’t spend any time hunting squirrels are missing out on a hobby they might really enjoy, not to mention a lot more time in the woods,” said Lance Meek, hunter education coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
The squirrel season, which runs nearly nine months straight (May 15-Jan. 31), is a popular part of Oklahoma’s hunting heritage and still is recognized by many today as a great recreational activity. And though fewer squirrel hunters may take to the woods now, the opportunities to harvest game and sharpen outdoor skills through squirrel hunting are still plentiful in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is home to two subspecies of squirrel, the gray squirrel, which inhabits the far eastern portion the state, and the fox squirrel, which is found statewide in suitable habitats.
“Squirrel hunting is a great way to introduce a youngster to the sport of hunting because of the availability and likelihood of seeing game,” said Meek. “It’s also a great way to teach people to hunt and how to keep the sport of hunting safe. Squirrels are smaller animals, but they are a challenge to hunt. Someone who learns to hunt squirrels will also acquire many of the skills needed for hunting deer or turkey as well. Also, you have a generous bag limit of 10 squirrels per day.”
Sportsmen can attract squirrels to them using calls as well as find them in the woods by searching for food and habitat sign, such as areas containing hardwoods and mast-producing trees. About any tract of oaks, hickory or pecan trees can be productive. Another option is to hunt them with a dog that is bred and trained to locate squirrels.
“If you’ve forgotten what it’s like to hunt squirrels, or if you miss the great taste of the once-popular tablefare or even if you want to take your kid hunting, then you should really try to get out this year and hunt squirrels,” Meek said. “You’re sure to have a lot of fun.”
To hunt squirrels in Oklahoma, hunters need a resident or non-resident hunting license, unless exemp. Resident hunters younger than age 16 can hunt squirrels without a license. For a complete list of squirrel hunting regulations consult the current “Oklahoma Hunting Guide” or log on to the Department’s Web site at wildlifedepartment.com.
Don’t Let it Loose
ODWC takes a stance against invasive species by targeting a common pathway of introduction.
Releasing a pet into the wild is illegal, inhumane, and harmful to Oklahoma’s native fish and wildlife species. To combat the introduction of invasive species, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) partnered with independent pet stores around the state to promote the “Don’t Let it Loose” message.
The goal of the campaign is to inform pet owners of the risks of releasing unwanted pets and offers resources for rehoming pets instead. The program is administered by Invasive Species Action Network, and with the help of the Wildlife Department, a network for rehoming unwanted pets has been developed.
“Pet stores and their staff are an important link in sharing information about responsible pet ownership and invasive species”, says Leah Elwell of Invasive Species Action Network. “The simplicity of the Don’t Let it Loose message makes it clear that releasing pets into the wild is not an option.” The Wildlife Department’s Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) program is facilitating the program in Oklahoma and has contacted pet stores throughout the state.
“Providing the public with more resources helps them, their pets, and natural resources in Oklahoma. This is an effort we greatly appreciate,” said Katie Schrag, ANS coordinator for the Wildlife Department.
To report an invasive species sighting in Oklahoma, contact ODWC at (918) 683-1031.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation is 24 ft. below normal, water temperature 64°F and Clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass, channel catfish, black crappie, white crappie and walleye good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County
Ellsworth: Elevation is 2 Ft. below normal, water temperature 59°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) White crappie and saugeye fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait and shad along channels and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Fort Cobb: Elevation is normal, water temperature 55°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids slow on flukes and minnows along the dam. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 59°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Saugeye slow on minnows, slabs and small lures around main lake and points. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Waurika: Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 58°F and Murky. Black crappie and white crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Blue catfish and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait in the main lake and long shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on sassy shad, shad and spinnerbaits along creek channels. Comments: Lake level is 950.4 ft. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.