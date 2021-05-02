If you think that you have waited too long to get in on the spring fishing action, then think again. This is one of those crazy years in Oklahoma in which everything is late. In fact some of the spawning action is nearly a month behind schedule.
According to this week’s fishing report, crappie are being caught on the rip-rap and around brush and structure shallow, at Waurika. Hybrids and sandies are still in the creeks and the report list the fishing as excellent. Of course with the rain we had this week, that could change things but with the warmer temperatures, the water should finally begin to warm up, as it is currently in the low 60s.
Another hot spot that I have heard of lately has been Tom Steed, where the rocky shores and submerged vegetation are producing a few nice stringers of crappie, with a saugeye or two mixed in. Another rocky shore lake is Altus-Lugert, and crappie and sand bass are biting along the dam and rocky shores and should provide some nice stringers of fish. Walleye and sandies are listed as good at Lugert as well. The temperature at Lugert is still in the 50s, so the action should continue for a while
Smaller bodies of water, such as farm ponds, should be further ahead of the lakes, and we usually see some nice largemouth bass taken from these watersheds in May.
But it doesn’t matter where the fish are biting if you don’t get out and give it a try. Grab a kid and go fishing.
Controlled hunt deadline May 20
Don’t miss your chance at being drawn for a once-in-a-lifetime bull elk hunt, or one of many other available hunts for deer, antelope and turkey. New options also are available for those who can’t make their hunt or who want to secure preference points. Apply through May 20.
The controlled hunts program not only offers elk and antelope hunts, but also some highly sought-after buck hunts, and a range of other quality deer and turkey hunting opportunities through randomized drawings that only cost sportsmen $5 to enter. Opportunities offered through the program include hunts on Department or other government-owned or managed lands where unrestricted hunting would pose safety concerns or where overharvest might occur.
The online application process takes just a few minutes and must be completed through the Wildlife Department’s website at wildlifedepartment.com. Applicants have until May 20 to submit their applications.
New for 2021, applicants will have two ways to protect their valuable preference points and their future eligibility for Controlled Hunt drawings — PointGuard and a Preference Point Only option. These new options will let hunters choose to add safeguards to their Controlled Hunt applications, depending on the situation that suits them.
The two new options will be available when hunters apply online for Controlled Hunt drawings from April 1 through May 20. These options will no longer be available after the Controlled Hunt application submission period closes.
Controlled Hunt applications are submitted through a hunter’s personal account at GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com, the Wildlife Department’s online licensing and customer service site. During the application process, hunters will be asked whether they want to add either of these new options.
Ask an Angler
The Ask an Angler Virtual Fishing Courses Series is way anglers can stay in the loop on relevant fishing topics. The courses are held once a month and touch on fishing tips that pertain to that particular time of year.
Those who attend the live event can have their questions answered in real time. If you are unable to attend a live event, no worries, all of the courses are made available for public viewing after the live event has concluded.
Topics have included crappie fishing tips, spawning white bass tips; spawning black bass tips, and upcoming live events will dive into Sunfish and catfishing tips.
Skylar St.Yves, fishing coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is the host of the Ask an Anglers series, and he has also worked on additions to the Wildlife Departments website -–www.wildifedepartment.com to help new and experienced anglers to make the most of their fishing trip.
To attend the live event, register at the Department’s website, or watch archived shows there as well.
Squirrel season opener in sight
May 15 marks the opening day of one of Oklahoma’s most available but most forgotten game animals — squirrels.
“Sportsmen who don’t spend any time hunting squirrels are missing out on a hobby they might really enjoy, not to mention a lot more time in the woods,” said Lance Meek, hunter education coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
The squirrel season, which runs nearly nine months straight (May 15-Jan. 31), is a popular part of Oklahoma’s hunting heritage and still is recognized by many today as a great recreational activity. And though fewer squirrel hunters may take to the woods now, the opportunities to harvest game and sharpen outdoor skills through squirrel hunting are still plentiful in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is home to two subspecies of squirrel, the gray squirrel, which inhabits the far eastern portion the state, and the fox squirrel, which is found statewide in suitable habitats.
“Squirrel hunting is a great way to introduce a youngster to the sport of hunting because of the availability and likelihood of seeing game,” said Meek. “It’s also a great way to teach people to hunt and how to keep the sport of hunting safe. Squirrels are smaller animals, but they are a challenge to hunt. Someone who learns to hunt squirrels will also acquire many of the skills needed for hunting deer or turkey as well. Also, you have a generous bag limit of 10 squirrels per day.”
Sportsmen can attract squirrels to them using calls as well as find them in the woods by searching for food and habitat sign, such as areas containing hardwoods and mast-producing trees. About any tract of oaks, hickory or pecan trees can be productive. Another option is to hunt them with a dog that is bred and trained to locate squirrels.
“If you’ve forgotten what it’s like to hunt squirrels, or if you miss the great taste of the once-popular table fare or even if you want to take your kid hunting, then you should really try to get out this year and hunt squirrels,” Meek said. “You’re sure to have a lot of fun.”
For a complete list of squirrel hunting regulations consult the current “Oklahoma Hunting Guide” or log on to the Department’s Web site at wildlifedepartment.com.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye, white bass and crappie good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along the dam, docks and rocks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and worms along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation above normal, water 61 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad along creek channels and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation below normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on cut bait and jigs around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation below normal, water low 60s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 4-8 ft. around brush structure and rocks. White bass and saugeye good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. in the main lake, around points and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. White bass and striped bass hybrids excellent on sassy shad and small lures along creek channels. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.