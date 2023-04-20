Fishing
Courtesy MetroCreativve

If you think that you have waited too long to get in on the spring fishing action, then think again. This is one of those crazy years in Oklahoma in which everything is late. In fact some of the spawning action is nearly a month behind schedule.

I spoke to anglers this week that are reportedly still catching sand bass and crappie, full of eggs that have not even move into the shallows. Even at some of our most southern lakes, like Waurkia, fishing action is just now beginning to heat up.

Recommended for you