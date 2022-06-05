Team registration is still being accepted for those wanting to play in the Cache Girls and Boys Basketball Booster Club's golf tournament Monday at Lawton Country Club.
Lunch will be served at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Registration is $125 per person, there will be prizes, including $500 to the winner of each of the two flights.
While day-of registration will be accepted, it is recommended that teams who haven't already registered call ahead of time, either Jason Davis at 695-8932 or Steve Robinson at 512-0571.