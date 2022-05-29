GERONIMO — Geronimo Public Schools' athletic department is hosting its annual four-person golf scramble on Monday, June 20 at Fort Sill Golf Course.
Registration is $50 per person, $200 green fee per team, cart included. It is an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and lunch will be provided. There will be longest drive contests, closest to the pin contests, trophies and more. Participants will also need a visitors pass to gain access to Fort Sill.
The tournament benefits the Geronimo athletic department and the local Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization.
Pre-registration must be turned in by June 14. Mail to Mr. Selcer, Geronimo High School, 800 W. Main, Geronimo, OK 73543 or email hselcer@geronimo.k12.ok.us.