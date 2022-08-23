Sportsmen and women pay for Conservation

The conservation investments in wildlife and the habitats in which they thrive have grown to more than 7 million wild turkeys found across the landscape.

 Courtesy photo

Wildlife conservation in the United States is seeing another windfall, thanks to the firearm and ammunition industry.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation announced that firearm and ammunition manufacturers paid a record-setting $300,498,588.23 in the first quarter of 2022. That’s the most-ever firearm and ammunition excise tax for the first quarter of any year and brings the total contributions to the Pittman-Robertson excise taxes to over $15.3 billion since the fund was established in 1937.

