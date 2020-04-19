More and more, you hear people talking about how sports serves as a great distraction or diversion in times of crisis.
The thing about diversions, though, is that we always get brought back to reality.
I think back to 2001, going with my father to a high school football game the first Friday that prep games were played following 9/11. It felt weird. It felt eerie. About two weeks later, we went to a college football game with family. I remember it being a rather sloppy game between Texas A&M and Baylor, one the Aggies won by batting away a Hail Mary attempt. But after the game, it was hard to concentrate on anything because of the giant cloud of doubt and uncertainty that hung over me for most of the rest of that year.
When thinking of ideas for this column, I gave my dad a call, in large part because he is, in many ways, the typical American sports fan, if such a thing exists. Sports are what he watches, what he talks about, what he reads about and what he and I have bonded over for three decades.
So it was no surprise when I asked him how he's holding up, he joked that not having sports is going to kill him before the coronavirus does.
While it would probably take years of deep diving by a therapist to truly isolate the reasons my father and I obsess over sports, one word up in our recent phone conversation that hit me: escapism. No matter what is going on in our world, sports allows us to remove ourselves from the hubbub, even just for a few hours.
If ever an escape was needed for my dad, as well as most of our family, it was Dec. 31, 2013. That morning, it was learned that his older cousin had taken his life the previous day. That night, my dad went over to his sister's house to watch his beloved Aggies play in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl. After trailing by 21 at halftime, A&M rallied in Johnny Manziel's final game, winning a 52-48 thriller.
But when that game gets brought up, it's not the comeback that immediately comes to my dad's mind. It's the surrounding events of that day. Yes, the game provided a needed distraction from the emotions of that day. But once it was over, it was back to the real world.
For everyone who lived through it, and especially those living in Oklahoma at the time, April 19, 1995 will forever be one of those days that quite literally changed everything. And while I'm sure sporting events were certainly watched by Oklahomans during the days that followed (that year's NFL Draft was held just three days later), it is likely that their minds and hearts were elsewhere.
While the current situation isn't quite the shockwave that April 19 was, it is claiming lives and bringing tragedy to thousands of families. And while we may not have live sports for some time, things as simple as the previews of the upcoming NFL Draft, replays of classic games and the premiere of "The Last Dance", ESPN's documentary series on the Jordan-era Bulls, might allow some to take their minds off of everything going on in the world.
But let's remember, we can't hide from the real world forever.