Forbes claims 12 Annual Fort Sill Ladies title
Sonya Forbes won her 12 Annual Fort Sill Ladies Golf Club Championship title during the 2-day tournament which was held on Sept. 7-8.
Forbes shot an impressive 158 during the 36-hole tournament giving her the low-gross score and the championship. The first place low-net score went to Sue Weber with a 147. Runners-up for the low-gross and low-net scores were Patsy Payne and Martina Scharschmidt.
The “B” Flight low-gross score was won by Victoria Wilson with a score of 179 and low-net score was won by Vicki Nightingale with a score of 156. Runners up for low-gross and low-net scores were Diane Stevens and Pat Price.
The straightest drive awards went to Michelle Puckett in “A” flight and Janice Dodd in “B” Flight. The longest drive went to LeighAnn Veneziano in “A” Flight and Victoria Wilson in “B” Flight. Closest to the pin award in “A” Flight on Wednesday went to Forbes and to Martina Scharschmidt on Thursday. In “B” Flight Diane Stevens won the Closest to the pin.
Low Putts in “A” Flight went to Sonya Forbes with a 61 and to Shirley Cooper in “B” Flight with a 65.
Mac softball to honor military
MacArthur High School’s softball team will host Lawton High School Thursday in its annual Military Appreciation Game.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the game begins at 5 p.m. Free admission for all military members in uniform.
Special guests will be members of the Mac High JROTC, Big Deuce and Short Round mascots, USO, National Guard, Air Force, Navy and Army officials. Plus the 77th Army Band will be on hand.
After the game there will be a cookout and concert sponsored by the National Guard and the Army.
—complied by The Constitution staff
